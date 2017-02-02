James “Freddie” Kitzmiller, age 71, of 4174 Greenpond Road, Gray Court, and husband of Lois Jean Meadows Kitzmiller, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at his home. Born in Blountville, Tenn., he was a son of the late John Henry Kitzmiller and Ocia Jane Puckett Chambliss. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, at Westview Memorial Park. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.