Early morning fire destroys Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Firefighters responded to an early morning call that destroyed a residence at 312 Cochise Drive in Waterloo.

According to reports, two residents were asleep when smoke detectors woke them, and they discovered the rear of the home on fire.

The call went out at 3:04 a.m. Thursday, and the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department was on scene eight minutes later, but the home was fully involved at that point.

Laurens County Fire Services Director Greg Lindley said the blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem at the rear of the home.

Lindley also said the smoke detectors may have saved the lives of the occupants.

“Fires don’t kill most of the people who die in these incidents – smoke inhalation does,” Lindley said. “Without smoke detectors, there’s no warning and people breathe in that smoke while they’re sleeping.”

Waterloo was among four fire departments to respond to the blaze. Mountville, Cross Hill and Ekom also responded.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the residents by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other necessities.