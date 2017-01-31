Wilma Maddox Thomas, age 89, formerly of Augusta Street in Laurens, and widow of Pierce Langdon Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at National Healthcare Center of Clinton. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Lila Hill Maddox. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with entombment following in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.