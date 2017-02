Laurens – Rita Ann Pulley, 65, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 30, 2017. Ms. Pulley was born September 27, 1951 in Gray Court to the late Conway and Eunice Crocker Pulley. Funeral Services will be 2p.m. Thursday, February 2, in the chapel of Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bramlett Baptist Church Cemetery.

