LDHS junior, Clemson student take Miss LC crowns

Five different judges chose Kathryn Tribble, a junior at LDHS, as Miss Laurens County Outstanding Teen 2017 and Clemson University student Kyndale Ellis as Miss Laurens County 2017 Saturday night at the LDHS Lecture theater.

The two winners were selected from fields of three Teen contestants and four Miss contestants following their competition in judges interview, fitness, talent, evening gown and for teens, onstage questions. The two were crowned by Miss Laurens County Teen 2016 Davis Wash and Miss Clinton Teen 2016 Caroline Addison.

The 2017 Miss Laurens County Scholarship Pageant was under the direction of local executive director Emily Parks, and winners receive scholarships and the opportunity to represent Laurens County this summer in the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant in Columbia.

For more news and photos from Saturday night’s pageant, see the Wednesday, Feb. 1 issue of the Laurens County Advertiser.