James M. “Buddy” Copeland, age 87, of 1098 Renno Road, Clinton, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017. He was born in Renno, and was the son of the late James M. Copeland, Sr. and Willie Mae Ferguson Copeland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 1, at 2 p.m., at Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. The family will be at the home of Mary Gilliam located at 22846 Highway 72 E, Clinton, SC 29325. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

