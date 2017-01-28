Andrew Charles Downey, age 43, of 4779 Hwy. 92, Gray Court, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Hospice House of Laurens County. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Charles Clarence and Frances Mary Moore Downey of Gray Court. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, at Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery in Enoree. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church immediately following the graveside service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.