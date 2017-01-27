Thursday wrap: PC men fall, LA girls win

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team lost its 10th straight game Thursday night, falling 73-47 against UNC Asheville at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

Reggie Dillard scored 15 points and Darius Moore added 13 for the Blue Hose, who fell to 4-16 overall and 0-9 in the Big South. PC plays host to Longwood Saturday.

Laurens Academy girls: Taylor Campbell had 19 points to lead three Crusader girls’ basketball players in double figures as LA went on the road and defeated Cambridge Academy, 57-14.

Ruthie Moore added 13 points and Blair Quarles scored 10 for LA, which hosts Covenant Academy Friday night.

Note: Photo courtesy Weston Cook.