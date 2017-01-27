Thursday wrap: PC men fall, LA girls win
By Nick Herman | January 27, 2017 | 0
The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team lost its 10th straight game Thursday night, falling 73-47 against UNC Asheville at the Templeton Center in Clinton.
Reggie Dillard scored 15 points and Darius Moore added 13 for the Blue Hose, who fell to 4-16 overall and 0-9 in the Big South. PC plays host to Longwood Saturday.
Laurens Academy girls: Taylor Campbell had 19 points to lead three Crusader girls’ basketball players in double figures as LA went on the road and defeated Cambridge Academy, 57-14.
Ruthie Moore added 13 points and Blair Quarles scored 10 for LA, which hosts Covenant Academy Friday night.
Note: Photo courtesy Weston Cook.
Posted in Breaking News, Sports
Related Posts
LDHS junior, Clemson student take Miss LC crowns
Laurens hoops swept at Mauldin
PC names Steers as interim AD
Sinclair resigns as Laurens coach
Fountain Inn man killed in crash
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 76
LCSO seeking person of interest
PC football releases 2017 schedule
Sinclair suspended indefinitely
Greenwood man arrested for attempted murder
Annual Coach Brock dinner set for Saturday
Belton man killed in crash
Nelson to take assistant job at Mann
Laurens names Patterson as interim baseball coach
Reese to leave as PC Athletic Director
Raider girls end Rumble with loss
Raider girls reach 3rd place game
Laurens, Clinton girls fall at Rumble
Gray Court motorcyclist killed in Friday collision
Cities request Christmas recycling, trees for grinding
Gray Court woman dies in single-vehicle crash
LCSO K9s get body armor thanks to national nonprofit
Laurens swept by Spartanburg
Laurens baseball coach resigns
Laurens hoops swept by Byrnes
Raiders score impressive sweep
Laurens sweeps basketball doubleheader from Clinton
Laurens football earns 6 all-region picks; Liner top coach
Laurens, Clinton split doubleheader
Clinton man dies of heart attack after crashing into building
LCSO hosting blood drive today
Raiders’ season ends in loss
Crime Stoppers rewards waiting at the bank
PC names Spangler as new football coach
Clinton removes interim tag from Webb
Nichols steps down as PC coach
Raiders open playoffs on right foot
Laurens County firefighters head to Pinnacle Mountain
SLED to conduct audit on LCSO
Waldron signs with CSU
Air Quality Alert posted for Upstate
Forestry Commission issues burning ban for Upstate
4 Raiders sign for college
Rural precincts carry Reynolds to victory
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »