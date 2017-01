Sally Gault Blease, age 69, of 510 West Calhoun Street, Joanna, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at her home. She was born in Greenwood and was a daughter of the late Johnny and Alice Johnson Gault. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

