PC names Steers as interim AD

Presbyterian College’s athletic department has a new leader – at least, for the short term.

The college named Edward W. Steers of Charleston as its interim athletic director Friday. The announcement from Presbyterian states the selection was done in advance of a national search to find a permanent replacement for Brian Reese, who left the post after seven years to take a similar post at Greenwood’s Lander University.

“I’ve long admired Presbyterian College for its commitment to academic excellence, athletic success, and service,” Steers said. “I look forward to this opportunity to become a part of the PC community and be of service to our fine student-athletes.”

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Steers was named associate athletic director at The Citadel, his alma mater, in 1993. He held the job for 12 years before becoming athletic director and physical education chair at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston until he retired in 2014. Since then, Steers has been an adjunct professor of leadership at The Citadel.

“Edward Steers brings a wealth of experience and an abundant spirit for service to this position, and we are lucky to have him as a member of the college community,” Presbyterian College President Robert E. Staton said. “I am confident he has the leadership ability to help us move forward.”

Steers and his wife, Sally, have two daughters and three granddaughters.