Laurens hoops swept at Mauldin

It was a tough night for the Laurens Raiders’ varsity basketball teams Friday as both the boys and girls were swept by the Mauldin Mavericks.

The Laurens boys led by five at the half after a 12-0 run, but the Mavericks responded with a 22-10 spurt in the third quarter that gave them the lead for keeps as Mauldin pulled away to a 75-65 victory in the first game since Ben Sinclair’s resignation as head coach.

As for the girls, Laurens could never find its rhythm on offense until it was too late as the Mavs held Laurens to 10 points in the first half and pulled away to a 64-42 victory. Cali Heisey led all Raider players with 19 points, all in the second half.

Laurens returns Tuesday at Wade Hampton.