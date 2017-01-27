Amelia Sue Durham Childress, age 76, of 1381 Hwy 49, Laurens, and wife of Johnny “Wilton” Childress, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Rock Hill, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Frances Dalton Durham. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at St. James United Methodist Church, with visitation following in the church. The family will be at the residence. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.