Sinclair resigns as Laurens coach

Laurens High boys’ varsity basketball coach Ben Sinclair submitted his resignation letter Thursday night, he said in a text to the Laurens County Advertiser.

Sinclair had been the coach of the Raiders since taking over for Mark Freeze after he resigned following the 2012-13 season.

Sinclair had been suspended indefinitely following last Friday’s basketball game at Greenwood, in which Sinclair received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. Sinclair then went toward one of the officials and had to be restrained before being removed from the Greenwood gym.

Sinclair said Thursday he had not been asked to resign prior to him handing in his resignation to the district.

A statement from Laurens District 55 Athletic Director Ed Murray late Thursday said Sinclair was originally to be suspended for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, and that his future would have been re-evaluated after the season. Sinclair, however, decided that it was in the best interest of the players, coaches, and everyone associated with the program to walk away now.

“I chose to resign. It’s what is best at this point for the program,” Sinclair added.

Andre Lytes is expected to be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.