Fountain Inn man killed in crash
By John Clayton | January 26, 2017 | 0
A single-car accident on Fairview Road near Quercus Run in claimed the life of a Fountain Inn man Wednesday night.
Robert Harper, 54, of 285 Barynyard Rd., in Fountain Inn was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred just before 10 p.m.
According the S.C. Highway Patrol, Harper lost control of his 1999 Mercedes-Benz, running off the right side of the road. He struck a stand of trees and overturned.
Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head and body.
The fatality was the second in as many nights on Laurens County roads. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 76 in Joanna Tuesday night.
