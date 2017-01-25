Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 76

A Joanna man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by two automobiles Tuesday night on S.C. Highway 76.

Stephen E. Rhodes, 35, of 501 Browning Ave. in Joanna was walking toward Clinton about about an eighth-mile from his home when he was struck by the vehicles. He was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

Roman Salazar Gomez, 36, of Joanna was in the Laurens County Detention Center Wednesday, charged with felony DUI, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols, Rhodes died of blunt-force trauma to the head and body.

Nichols said the first vehicle that struck Rhodes left the scene, but later returned.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Salazar Gomez was driving a Dodge sedan when he struck Rhodes.