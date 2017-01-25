LCSO seeking person of interest
By John Clayton | January 25, 2017 | 0
Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a “person of interest” in a stabbing Tuesday in Cross Hill.
The person of interest is identified by the LCSO as James Morgan Hill, a 32-year-old black male born March 18, 1984.
LCSO Deputies responded to an emergency call at the 90 block of Shealy Circle in Cross Hill to find a black male in his mid-20s with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the Laurens County Hospital for medical treatment.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hill or any information regarding the incident, the LCSO asks that you contact Investigator David Staton at 864-984-4967.
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
LDHS junior, Clemson student take Miss LC crowns
Laurens hoops swept at Mauldin
Thursday wrap: PC men fall, LA girls win
PC names Steers as interim AD
Sinclair resigns as Laurens coach
Fountain Inn man killed in crash
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 76
PC football releases 2017 schedule
Sinclair suspended indefinitely
Greenwood man arrested for attempted murder
Annual Coach Brock dinner set for Saturday
Belton man killed in crash
Nelson to take assistant job at Mann
Laurens names Patterson as interim baseball coach
Reese to leave as PC Athletic Director
Raider girls end Rumble with loss
Raider girls reach 3rd place game
Laurens, Clinton girls fall at Rumble
Gray Court motorcyclist killed in Friday collision
Cities request Christmas recycling, trees for grinding
Gray Court woman dies in single-vehicle crash
LCSO K9s get body armor thanks to national nonprofit
Laurens swept by Spartanburg
Laurens baseball coach resigns
Laurens hoops swept by Byrnes
Raiders score impressive sweep
Laurens sweeps basketball doubleheader from Clinton
Laurens football earns 6 all-region picks; Liner top coach
Laurens, Clinton split doubleheader
Clinton man dies of heart attack after crashing into building
LCSO hosting blood drive today
Raiders’ season ends in loss
Crime Stoppers rewards waiting at the bank
PC names Spangler as new football coach
Clinton removes interim tag from Webb
Nichols steps down as PC coach
Raiders open playoffs on right foot
Laurens County firefighters head to Pinnacle Mountain
SLED to conduct audit on LCSO
Waldron signs with CSU
Air Quality Alert posted for Upstate
Forestry Commission issues burning ban for Upstate
4 Raiders sign for college
Rural precincts carry Reynolds to victory
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »