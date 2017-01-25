LCSO seeking person of interest

Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a “person of interest” in a stabbing Tuesday in Cross Hill.

The person of interest is identified by the LCSO as James Morgan Hill, a 32-year-old black male born March 18, 1984.

LCSO Deputies responded to an emergency call at the 90 block of Shealy Circle in Cross Hill to find a black male in his mid-20s with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the Laurens County Hospital for medical treatment.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hill or any information regarding the incident, the LCSO asks that you contact Investigator David Staton at 864-984-4967.