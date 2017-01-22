Johnny William Wilson Jr., 71, of 1308 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Self Regional Hospital. He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late Johnny William and Evelyn Marie Wilson. A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 6 p.m. at the Beaverdam Baptist Church in Mountville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

