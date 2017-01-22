Anne Pursley Faris, 98, of Greenville, and formerly of Laurens, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2017. Born in Filbert, she was the last surviving member of 10 children born to the late William Lee and Bertha Templeton Pursley. She was married to the late Henry Miles Faris. for 61 years. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. The family will receive friends in Hunter Hall immediately following the memorial service. A private committal will be held at Laurens City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.