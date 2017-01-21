Gray Court – Melvin Charles Balcombe, age 68, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Hospice of the Upstate. A native of Gray Court, he was a son of the late William Grady and Ruby Nell Balcombe. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 3:00 p.m. at Dials United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Bramlett United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home. The family will be at the home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cannonfuneralhomes.com.

Cannon Funeral Home, Fountain Inn