Greenwood man arrested for attempted murder

A Greenwood man is in custody at the Laurens County Detention Center and faces charges stemming from a Jan. 15 shooting.

Billy Deshawn Watson, Jr., 19, was arrested late Thursday morning and booked into the detention center charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to an incident report from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting victim said he was walking on a bridge near Laurens Terrace Apartments on South Harper Street Extension around 8 p.m. when a dark gray car drove by him slowly.

The car turned around and approached the victim again. This time, shots were fired from the vehicle, and a round from a small-caliber gun struck the victim in the abdomen, just above the navel. The victim told officers that a nearby resident took the victim to the Laurens County Hospital. He was later transported by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The victim also told police that the shooting could have been “over a female.”

According to the incident report, the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a dark gray vehicle.

Officers from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Laurens Police Department worked on the investigation because the bridge is the cutoff between city and county jurisdictions.