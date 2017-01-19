Belton man killed in crash
By John Clayton | January 19, 2017 | 0
A Belton man was killed early Friday morning in a single-car crash on Highway 76 near Hickory Tavern.
Johnny Dewayne Williams, 45, of 239 Southern Rd. in Belton was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
Williams was driving his 1998 Lexus ES300 toward Laurens when he lost control on a sharp curve, crashing into a tree and overturning the vehicle.
Williams, the father of three, was not wearing a seat belt, according to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Annual Coach Brock dinner set for Saturday
Nelson to take assistant job at Mann
Laurens names Patterson as interim baseball coach
Reese to leave as PC Athletic Director
Laurens’ basketball postponed; full Friday slate off
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Laurens Co.
Raider girls end Rumble with loss
Raider girls reach 3rd place game
Laurens, Clinton girls fall at Rumble
Gray Court motorcyclist killed in Friday collision
Cities request Christmas recycling, trees for grinding
Gray Court woman dies in single-vehicle crash
LCSO K9s get body armor thanks to national nonprofit
Laurens swept by Spartanburg
Laurens baseball coach resigns
Laurens hoops swept by Byrnes
Raiders score impressive sweep
Laurens sweeps basketball doubleheader from Clinton
Laurens football earns 6 all-region picks; Liner top coach
Laurens, Clinton split doubleheader
Clinton man dies of heart attack after crashing into building
LCSO hosting blood drive today
Raiders’ season ends in loss
Crime Stoppers rewards waiting at the bank
PC names Spangler as new football coach
Clinton removes interim tag from Webb
Nichols steps down as PC coach
Raiders open playoffs on right foot
Laurens County firefighters head to Pinnacle Mountain
SLED to conduct audit on LCSO
Waldron signs with CSU
Air Quality Alert posted for Upstate
Forestry Commission issues burning ban for Upstate
4 Raiders sign for college
Rural precincts carry Reynolds to victory
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »