Belton man killed in crash

A Belton man was killed early Friday morning in a single-car crash on Highway 76 near Hickory Tavern.

Johnny Dewayne Williams, 45, of 239 Southern Rd. in Belton was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Williams was driving his 1998 Lexus ES300 toward Laurens when he lost control on a sharp curve, crashing into a tree and overturning the vehicle.

Williams, the father of three, was not wearing a seat belt, according to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.