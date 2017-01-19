Annual Coach Brock dinner set for Saturday

The Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group will hold its annual foundation dinner this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Clinton. The evening of great food and fellowship is free to the entire community.

Activities will begin on Friday, during the Clinton High School boys’ basketball game against Woodruff, when the Legacy Group celebrates Bobby Brock’s 75th birthday. Brock is Clinton High School’s winningest boys’ basketball coach.

“On behalf of Coach Bobby Brock, J.D. Fuller, Buddy Bridges and Coach Sam Moore, I sincerely thank the entire Clinton community for the love and financial support that you’ve showered upon the Coach Brock Legacy Group Foundation throughout the past six years,” said founder Columbus Copeland. “There’s absolutely no way our foundation would still be standing today without your financial support.”

During the Saturday dinner, planners will pay tribute to Lamar “Star” Dixon and T. Coley Speaks for their outstanding contribution to Clinton High School boys basketball team.

While playing for Brock, Dixon set Clinton High boys basketball school records, which included most career school points (1,219), and best combined career field-goal and free-throw percentage. Throughout the course of his three high school playing years, Dixon averaged a remarkable 52 percent from the field and an impressive 77 percent from the free-throw line. Dixon passed away a few years ago but is remembered as one of the greatest Clinton High School boys basketball players.

“We will also pay tribute to T. Coley Speaks,” Copeland said. “J.D. Fuller describes Coley as a pure point guard. Not only is ‘T’ a great athlete but, more importantly, he is also a great man.”

Coley led CHS in both steals and assists and won the team’s most valuable player award.

The dinner is free and open to the public. For more information contact Copeland at 980-230-1234.