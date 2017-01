Raymond “Nap” David Allen, age 68, of 140 Dagnall Circle, Laurens, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. A Memorial service will be held Friday, January 20, at 1 p,m. at the Laurens Church of God. Condolences may be express to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home – Laurens