Nelson to take assistant job at Mann

Former Laurens High head baseball coach Dale Nelson is heading to Greenville, where he will become a new assistant baseball coach at J.L. Mann High School.

Nelson left as head coach of the Raiders in December after an alleged incident where he used profane language toward a young baseball player at a camp. Tori Patterson was recently named as Nelson’s replacement on an interim basis.

Nelson said the job opening at Mann, which will see him coach the infielders, came about Thursday. Nelson said he had not planned on coaching this spring, but this was a chance he apparently could not pass up.

“I want to be around the game,” Nelson said. “They have a great program. I know the coaches very well. It’s just an opportunity to stay in the game, be around it.”