Allie Frances Fuller, age 90, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at National Healthcare Center of Laurens. Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Edna Phillips Fuller. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, at The Kennedy Mortuary conducted with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00­2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.