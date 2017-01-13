Lucille Putnam Sprouse, age 89, of 2239 Pinehaven Street Extension, Laurens, and widow of Robert A. Sprouse Sr, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Laurens County Hospital. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Floyd and Susan Ruth Thompson Putnam. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will be at the residence. Visitation will be held at the cemetery immediately following the committal. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.