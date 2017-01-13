Laurens names Patterson as interim baseball coach

Laurens District 55 High School has named Tori Patterson as the interim head baseball coach, the school announced Friday.

Patterson takes over for Dale Nelson, who resigned his post last month.

“Based on the expressed wishes of many of the student-athletes we determined that Coach Patterson provided the best opportunity for program continuity in the short term,” District Athletic Director Ed Murray said.

Murray and Laurens High Athletic Director Mark Freeze will start the search for a permanent head coach in February, but a press release from District 55 said a permanent head coach will not likely be named until after this year’s playoffs in May. Patterson, according to the statement, will be a candidate.