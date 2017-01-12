Frances Lake Edwards Outz, age 97, of Laurens passed away on January 12, 2017, at her home. Born on May 29, 1919, in Union, she was the eldest of three children born to the late Mattie Lake and Joseph Eugene Edwards Sr. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, at First Baptist Church. A burial will follow the service at Westview Memorial Park followed by visitation. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Laura Dennie, 107 Todd Avenue, Laurens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.