Eleanor (Cucuzella) Cassel, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Laurens on Thursday, January 12, 2017. She was born in Keyport, N.J., and was the daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Rapolla. Burial will take place at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery in N. Arlington, N.J. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton