Dorothy Owens Madden Alexander, 92, of 113 Tallwood Dr., Clinton, passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2017, at The Hospice House of Laurens County. Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lola Balcombe Owens. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 14, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will be at the home of her son, 1772 Pinehaven St. Ext. in Laurens and will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon at The Kennedy Mortuary on Saturday prior to the graveside service.