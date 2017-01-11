Reese to leave as PC Athletic Director

Presbyterian College will begin a search for a new athletic director immediately after current AD Brian Reese was announced as the new AD at Lander University in Greenwood Wednesday. Reese will officially take over the post Tuesday.

“Throughout his time at the College, Reese has played an important role as a member of PC’s leadership team,” PC President Bob Staton said. “As a resident of Clinton, he has been an active member of the PC, Clinton, and Laurens County communities.”

Reese leaves after nearly seven years at the post he took over from Bee Carlton in 2010. Reese had been the associate athletic director at Vanderbilt before arriving in Clinton.