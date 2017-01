William R. Woody, 72, of 1116 Milam Road, Clinton, and husband of Wanda Sullivan Woody, went to be with The Lord and into the receiving arms of his son, Robert, on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Born in Gastonia, N.C., he was the son of the late Ottie and Lois May Woody. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church, 1850 Milam Road, Clinton.