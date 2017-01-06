Laurens’ basketball postponed; full Friday slate off

The Laurens Raiders’ varsity basketball doubleheader Friday night at Byrnes, originally moved up one hour due to the impending winter storm, was called off Friday morning. No make-up date was announced.

Laurens joins Clinton and Laurens Academy with postponed doubleheaders for Friday night. Clinton (at Chapman) and Laurens Academy (vs. W.W. King) both postponed their games yesterday. Clinton has not rescheduled its doubleheader, while Laurens Academy moved its doubleheader to Feb. 1.