Rebekah Clayton “Becky” Duvall, 72, of 1710 Easy Road, Laurens, and wife of Jerry G. Duvall, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Solomon Garren Clayton and Aurelia Copland Hood. A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, at New Prospect Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service. The family will be at the home. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.