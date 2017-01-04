Lookout Mountain, Ga. – Polly Anne Shockley, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Joseph William Shockley Sr. of Gray Court and the late Rose Marie Smith Shockley. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of her father, Joseph Shockley, 53 Circle Dr., Gray Court, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortauary.com.