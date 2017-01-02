Linda Mattison Reed, 75, of 7 Hammett St., Laurens, and wife of the late Buddy Dee Reed, passed away, Monday, January 2, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Morgan Mattison. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.