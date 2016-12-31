Robert Bennett “R.B.” Jones Sr.
Robert Bennett “R.B.” Jones Sr., age 94, of 148 Lick Creek Road, Laurens, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, at his home. He was born in Pickens and was a son of the late Samuel Bennett and Willie Mae Freeman Jones. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens