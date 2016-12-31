Robert Bennett “R.B.” Jones Sr., age 94, of 148 Lick Creek Road, Laurens, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, at his home. He was born in Pickens and was a son of the late Samuel Bennett and Willie Mae Freeman Jones. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

