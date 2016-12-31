Saluda – Ernestine Beck Matthews, 70, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at her residence. Born in Laurens County and a daughter of the late Ernest E. and Ada Masser Beck, she was the wife of the late Aaron Matthews. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Ramey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Cleves Matthews Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.