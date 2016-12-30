Jimmy Lee “Jim” Williams, age 88, of 101 Circle Drive, Laurens, and husband of the late Mary Ann Nelson Williams, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Enoree, Jim was the son of the late Wesley Furman and Ollie Mae Taylor Williams of Lanford Station. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Second Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will be at the residence. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.