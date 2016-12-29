Raider girls end Rumble with loss

The Laurens Raiders girls’ basketball team was unable to take home the third-place trophy at its home Raider Rumble Thursday, falling 63-44 to Belton-Honea Path.

BHP, leading 6-5 after a three-point play from Laurens’ Alexus Espinoza, ran off 22 of the next 24 points to put the game away. BHP led by as many as 32 points before coasting home.

Ke’Ny-Ja Spurgeon, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the Raiders with 13 points. Espinoza and Heisey (an all-tournament honorable mention) each had eight points.

Clinton’s Savanna Campbell was also an honorable mention.

Laurens visits Spartanburg next Thursday.

Other action: The Laurens boys’ salvaged a victory at the Poinsettia Classic in Greenville, picking up a 71-67 victory over Mann. Justin Anderson had a career-high 22 points for Laurens, while Josh Greene had 16 points and Carson Todd scored 15.

And, in Newberry the Red Devils got 38 points from Jalen Carter, but it was not enough as Clinton’s boys suffered a 77-74 (OT) loss to Newberry. The Red Devils are now 7-3, and will visit High Point Academy Monday.