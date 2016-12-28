Raider girls reach 3rd place game

The Laurens Raiders girls’ basketball team will play in the third-place game Thursday at the Raider Rumble following its 56-41 victory over Palmetto Wednesday night.

Cali Heisey scored 24 of her 27 points in the second half, including 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders rallied from down 18-3 to advance to a match with Belton-Honea Path Thursday evening.

Clinton, in its game earlier in the day, lost 40-31 to Brookland-Cayce, in what will be the team’s last game of the tournament. Clinton fell to 0-3 in its pool, and was to have played in the seventh-place game Thursday, but Ware Shoals forfeited all of its games and, thusly, finished fourth in the opposite pool. Clinton will play High Point Academy on Monday – a move from the original Tuesday date.

In other action the Laurens boys suffered a 72-60 loss to Palmetto at the tournament in Greenville. Justin Anderson had 12 points.