Cassie Mae Jones Hughes, age 75, of 110 Hwy. 49, Laurens, and widow of Bluford Hughes, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital. She was born in Statesboro, Ga., and was a daughter of the late W.H. and Lottie Mae Bazemore Jones. Funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with burial in the Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends the hour before the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens