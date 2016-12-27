Laurens, Clinton girls fall at Rumble

It was a rough opening day for the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils at the Raider Rumble girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday as both teams failed to win any of the games they played.

Laurens did pick up a forfeiture when Ware Shoals was unable to make it due to what was described as transportation issues. The team did not play either of its games Tuesday, and was not expected to play its game Wednesday. Laurens did, however, take on Union County in what was a fierce battle, but its efforts to rally from down 19 points proved just not enough as the Raiders fell to the Yellow Jackets, 54-46, in the final game of the day.

Ke-Ny’Ja Spurgeon led the Raiders with 19 points.

Clinton fell in its opener to Belton-Honea Path, 47-32, getting 15 points on five 3-pointers from Savanna Campbell. In its second game, Clinton was stopped by York, 40-21, to fall to 0-2 in pool play.

Clinton is slated to face Brookland-Cayce Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. Laurens will take on Palmetto immediately afterward in the final game of the day.

Through the first day of play in Pool A, Union County is 2-0 (and will move to 3-0 with the forfeiture by Ware Shoals) and has clinched the pool. Laurens is 1-1, as is Palmetto. Ware Shoals will finish 0-3.

In Pool B, BHP and York are both 2-0, and will meet at 4 p.m. to determine the pool champion. Brookland-Cayce and Clinton are both 0-2.

Laurens boys: The Laurens boys opened a tournament in Greenville with a 71-51 loss to the host Greenville Red Raiders. Justin Anderson led the Raiders with 12 points.

Laurens takes on Palmetto Wednesday afternoon.