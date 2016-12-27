Harry Herman Hays Jr., 83, of 982 Hayes Dr., Gray Court, and husband of the late Hellen Smallwood Hays, passed away at his home, Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Born in Liberty, Miss., he was a son of the late, Harry Herman Hays Sr. and Donis Wilkenson Hays. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was a retired naval shipyard worker and a carpenter. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, at Dials United Methodist Church, with burial in Dials United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the residence. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.