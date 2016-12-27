Gray Court motorcyclist killed in Friday collision

By: Daniel J. Lauer

A two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a Gray Court man Friday afternoon, the fifth fatality in two weeks according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. 35-year-old Vincent Bailey of 245 Campbell Chapel Road, Gray Court, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 12:15 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Bailey was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle and heading north on Currys Lake Road when he collided with southbound 1998 Ford four-door. The SCHP reported that Bailey was wearing a helmet but was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported by air to Greenville Memorial where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:55 p.m.

The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old male from Gray Court, was not injured in the accident.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said that Bailey died due to internal injuries suffered in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).