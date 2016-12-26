Cities request Christmas recycling, trees for grinding

Cities accepting Christmas boxes, paper, trees for grinding

By Judith Brown

Staff Writer

The City of Laurens recycling center is open today for holiday boxes and wrapping, and Christmas trees free of ornaments and hooks can be delivered to the Caroline Street center for mulching.

The center is staffed and it will be open for shipping boxes, wrapping paper and

plastics, said said Kerwin Tribble, director of the Laurens Streets and Sanitation Department.

An attendant is on duty from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“The tree drop off can start now, but I’m not sure when we’ll actually start mulching,” Tribble said.

Bins are available for paper, plastic 1 and 2 and cardboard. None of the bins are for household trash, Tribble said.

The City of Laurens Recycling Center is located at 124 Caroline Street, just

off the Historic Public Square.

The City of Clinton will also accept recycling boxes and paper in the appropriate bins at the Gary Street center, according to Clinton City Manager Frank Stovall, or recycling that can fit into roll carts can be put there.

Christmas trees can be left on the curb with other landscape debris for pick up, Stovall said, and the trees are taken to a private landfill that grinds all the debris.