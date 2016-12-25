Louise McPheeters Wright, age 100, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016. Mrs. Wright was a former long-time resident of Poplar Bluff and Doniphan, Mo. She moved over 10 years ago to Laurens to be with her daughter and son in-law and was currently residing at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens. She was born December 23, 1916, in Wolf Island, Mo., to the late Lindsey Claude and Effie Camp Ringo. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Doniphan, Mo., with burial to follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel in Laurens. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.edwardsfuneralhome.org or www.thekennedymortuary.com.