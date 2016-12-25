James Larry Bagwell, age 58, of 2304 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens, and husband of Kathy Elaine Moon Bagwell, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late James Carrol and Nancy Smith Bagwell. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at First Assembly of God in Laurens with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.