James Arthur "Jimmy" Pearson, age 88, of 714 Church Street, Laurens, and husband of the late Frances Mary Dixon Pearson, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016, at National Healthcare Center of Laurens. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Harold Earl and Doris Ellen Williams Pearson. Jimmy was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30.