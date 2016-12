Bernice Brown, age 71, of 74 Cedar Valley, Laurens, died Friday, December 23, 2016, at the Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood. She was born in Cross Hill, a daughter of the late Tommy Grant and Linda Lee Sanders Grant. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Laurens. Burial will be in the Bethel Hall Baptist Church Cemetery. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of arrangements.